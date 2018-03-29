Kate Middleton's 30 Most Controversial Moments

When she didn’t present the shamrocks to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

In 2016, Kate made the decision not to present the shamrocks to the 1st battalion Irish Guards on St. Patricks Day—a tradition first started by Queen Victoria to support the Irish in the Boer War. Kate was ridiculed on social media for staying home with her children while Prince William attended.

Kensington Palace released the following statement: "While the Duchess has accompanied the Duke every year since his appointment in 2012, and will do so again in future, this year she sadly could not make it because she is prioritising time with her children before next month's tour of India and Bhutan."

This February, Kate chose to attend and present the shamrocks (pictured).