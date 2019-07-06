image
Archie Harrison's Christening Is Very Different From George, Charlotte, and Louis'

By Rachel Epstein and Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Archie Harrison's christening is here! Exactly two months after his birth, baby Sussex is getting baptized in a private chapel at Windsor Castle. At first glance, it seems similar to the christening of Archie's cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but there are actually some key differences between them. After all, it shouldn't be a surprise that Meg and Harry are doing things their own way.

Prince George's Christening

Date: October 23, 2013

Location: The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

The Details: George was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby and was the first to wear the replica of Queen Victoria's christening gown (you can read more on the history of it here). Charlotte and Louis also wore the same gown at their christenings.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY-RELIGION
JOHN STILLWELLGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY-RELIGION
AFPGetty Images

Princess Charlotte's Christening

Date: July 5, 2015

Location: The Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham

The Details: Kate and Will walked from Sandringham House to the church with George and Charlotte, giving royal fans even more opportunities to witness extra cute candid moments, like George peering over Charlotte's stroller.

The Christening Of Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge
Chris JacksonGetty Images

The Christening Of Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Christening Of Princess Charlotte Of Cambridge
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Prince Louis' Christening

Date: July 9, 2018

Location: The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

The Details: The Queen did not attend Prince Louis' christening last year. (No word on exactly why she didn't attend with her husband, Prince Philip, but it was reportedly agreed upon months before.) Like his siblings, Prince Louis was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Archie Harrison's Christening

Date: July 6, 2019

Location: A private chapel at Windsor Castle

The Details: As mentioned above, Meghan and Harry have chosen to have a private ceremony for baby Archie. The Queen was not in attendance, and the guest list was reportedly limited to 25 people. Meghan and Harry released two official photos from the milestone on Instagram shortly after the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

