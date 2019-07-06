Archie Harrison's christening is here! Exactly two months after his birth, baby Sussex is getting baptized in a private chapel at Windsor Castle. At first glance, it seems similar to the christening of Archie's cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but there are actually some key differences between them. After all, it shouldn't be a surprise that Meg and Harry are doing things their own way.

Prince George's Christening

Date: October 23, 2013

Location: The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

The Details: George was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby and was the first to wear the replica of Queen Victoria's christening gown (you can read more on the history of it here). Charlotte and Louis also wore the same gown at their christenings.

Princess Charlotte's Christening

Date: July 5, 2015

Location: The Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham

The Details: Kate and Will walked from Sandringham House to the church with George and Charlotte, giving royal fans even more opportunities to witness extra cute candid moments, like George peering over Charlotte's stroller.

Prince Louis' Christening

Date: July 9, 2018

Location: The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

The Details: The Queen did not attend Prince Louis' christening last year. (No word on exactly why she didn't attend with her husband, Prince Philip, but it was reportedly agreed upon months before.) Like his siblings, Prince Louis was christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Archie Harrison's Christening

Date: July 6, 2019

Location: A private chapel at Windsor Castle

The Details: As mentioned above, Meghan and Harry have chosen to have a private ceremony for baby Archie. The Queen was not in attendance, and the guest list was reportedly limited to 25 people. Meghan and Harry released two official photos from the milestone on Instagram shortly after the ceremony.

