Today's Top Stories
1
Go See Tessa Thompson's "Sorry to Bother You"
2
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018
3
I Found the World's Best White Sneakers
4
Why Face Oil Will Give You the Best Skin Ever
5
Meghan and Harry's 11-Person Entourage for Dublin

Prince Louis' Official Christening Portraits Are Here

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

The royal family has released Prince Louis' official christening portraits and they are an absolute dream to behold.

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose leading portrait photographer Matt Holyoak to snap the photos, and he definitely lived up to his reputation.

“I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” Holyoak said in a statement, according to People. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pictures were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (the official London resident of Louis' grandpa, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) just after Louis' baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

The first of the official photos features Louis' entire extended family, including not just Will, Kate, George and Charlotte, but Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate’s family—Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews—as well. Queen Elizabeth was not present.

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

The Middletons were out for the second photo, which only features members of the royal family (and those who are members by marriage, including Meghan and Camilla).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

The third photo zooms even further, focusing on just Louis' immediate family—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, George, Charlotte, and, obviously, Louis himself. In the family portrait, Kate stares lovingly at Louis while George does his usual shy face and Charlotte mugs for the camera like the PR champ she is.

In the final photo in the set, Kate and Louis take centerstage in a dreamy mother-son portrait that will make you want to call your own mom immediately.

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Why Meghan Markle Couldn't Wear a Hat at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Wore an Amazing Dress to Wimbledon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Serena Williams' Wimbledon Speech Was Emotional
What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
Meghan Markle and Emma Watson Twin at Wimbledon
Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Style Comparison
See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle At Wimbledon
Queen Not Look Amused While Waiting for Trump
Serena, Meghan, and Kate at Wimbledon!
Prince Harry Met Caitriona Balfe in Ireland