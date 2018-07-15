The royal family has released Prince Louis' official christening portraits and they are an absolute dream to behold.

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose leading portrait photographer Matt Holyoak to snap the photos, and he definitely lived up to his reputation.

“I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” Holyoak said in a statement, according to People. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The pictures were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (the official London resident of Louis' grandpa, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) just after Louis' baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.



The first of the official photos features Louis' entire extended family, including not just Will, Kate, George and Charlotte, but Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate’s family—Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews—as well. Queen Elizabeth was not present.



Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

The Middletons were out for the second photo, which only features members of the royal family (and those who are members by marriage, including Meghan and Camilla).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

The third photo zooms even further, focusing on just Louis' immediate family—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, George, Charlotte, and, obviously, Louis himself. In the family portrait, Kate stares lovingly at Louis while George does his usual shy face and Charlotte mugs for the camera like the PR champ she is.

In the final photo in the set, Kate and Louis take centerstage in a dreamy mother-son portrait that will make you want to call your own mom immediately.