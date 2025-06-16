How Prince Louis's Trooping the Colour Appearance "Broke Tradition" and Showed a "Subtle Transition" for the Young Royal
The 7-year-old's "choice breaks with a longstanding custom."
Prince Louis made quite an impact at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025, while appearing alongside a plethora of Royal Family members. While Louis's mom, Princess Kate, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing the former monarch's famous Bahrain Pearl Earrings, Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch, which was adorned with pearls, in honor of her late great-grandmother. Meanwhile, Prince George had a lot of laughs while riding in a carriage with Kate and Charlotte. Plus, Prince Louis "broke" an important royal tradition, and signaled he's growing up quickly.
Having worn a pair of shorts at Trooping the Colour in 2024, Prince Louis forwent royal tradition and twinned with his brother George in a navy suit with pants. "There has been a longstanding tradition for male members of royalty and aristocracy to wear shorts until the age of 8," per Hello! magazine. As a result, Louis's Trooping the Colour outfit signals a change in royal tradition, with Hello! noting that the little prince has worn pants instead of shorts at a number of official events, in spite of any antiquated royal rules.
GB News called Prince Louis's Trooping the Colour appearance a "subtle transition," with the royal essentially debuting a "new look" by perfectly twinning with Prince George. "Prince Louis marked a significant departure from previous years," the outlet reported, while also stating that the royal's "choice breaks with a longstanding custom."
King Charles also broke from tradition at Trooping the Colour by arriving in a carriage alongside Queen Camilla, instead of riding horseback. Following his cancer diagnosis, Charles "is not expected to take to the saddle personally again during future Trooping the Colour [outings]," per GB News.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.