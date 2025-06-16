How Prince Louis's Trooping the Colour Appearance "Broke Tradition" and Showed a "Subtle Transition" for the Young Royal

Prince Louis made quite an impact at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025, while appearing alongside a plethora of Royal Family members. While Louis's mom, Princess Kate, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by wearing the former monarch's famous Bahrain Pearl Earrings, Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch, which was adorned with pearls, in honor of her late great-grandmother. Meanwhile, Prince George had a lot of laughs while riding in a carriage with Kate and Charlotte. Plus, Prince Louis "broke" an important royal tradition, and signaled he's growing up quickly.

Having worn a pair of shorts at Trooping the Colour in 2024, Prince Louis forwent royal tradition and twinned with his brother George in a navy suit with pants. "There has been a longstanding tradition for male members of royalty and aristocracy to wear shorts until the age of 8," per Hello! magazine. As a result, Louis's Trooping the Colour outfit signals a change in royal tradition, with Hello! noting that the little prince has worn pants instead of shorts at a number of official events, in spite of any antiquated royal rules.

Prince Louis and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

GB News called Prince Louis's Trooping the Colour appearance a "subtle transition," with the royal essentially debuting a "new look" by perfectly twinning with Prince George. "Prince Louis marked a significant departure from previous years," the outlet reported, while also stating that the royal's "choice breaks with a longstanding custom."

Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his siblings, George and Charlotte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis waves during Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles also broke from tradition at Trooping the Colour by arriving in a carriage alongside Queen Camilla, instead of riding horseback. Following his cancer diagnosis, Charles "is not expected to take to the saddle personally again during future Trooping the Colour [outings]," per GB News.