Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Official Photos from Archie Harrison's Christening

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • This morning, the youngest royal, Archie Harrison, was christened in a ceremony in Windsor.
        • Although press weren't allowed in the intimate ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared official photos from the milestone on Instagram.
          • The couple shared two photos from Archie's christening.

            Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared the official photos from their son, Archie Harrison's, christening ceremony.

            In an Instagram post on their official Sussex Royal account, the royal couple's team wrote:

            This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

            The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.

            Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.

            Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.

            The caption accompanied two pictures by Meghan and Harry's personal photographer, Chris Allerton. One picture featured Archie surrounded by his relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton and Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. The second, more intimate shot, focused on just Harry, Meghan, and Archie.
            View this post on Instagram

            Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

            A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

            See more pictures from Archie Harrison's christening below:

