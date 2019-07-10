As recently posted officially, Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking for a new diary coordinator for their busy household.

The job description says the candidate has to be really good at multitasking "under pressure" for a "busy household," which might be the understatement of the year.

Ok, royal fans, are any of you really good at organizing events and calendars for famous people?? As originally spotted by royal writer Christin Zi, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking for a Diary Coordinator, which basically means an admin/scheduler/someone to help them manage their insane workload. Dust off those CVs, guys, because this would be the (probably insane and exhausting) opportunity of a lifetime. I can't even organize my own calendar, so immediately I would be terrible at this job and fired. Kate: "Soooo you forgot to drop all our kids at school today and I went to the wrong event." Me: "But you have an amazing outfit on, soooo...?"

Per the job description: "The role will be responsible for managing the seamless delivery of multiple complex diaries to ensure the smooth and effective coordination of engagements and events." Also per the job description: "A pro-active and flexible approach is required, as is the ability to use initiative and to work efficiently when under pressure, whilst prioritising a demanding workload." I mean, that sounds like that is not nearly descriptive enough. Basically, it should read: "Organizing a family of five, all with different calendars, while trying to maintain privacy, and oh also they're probably some of the most photographed people in the world." Casual!

Some sources are saying that the new hire is because of the splitting of households from the Sussexes, a.k.a. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But there can be a lot of turnover in these royal roles anyways, so I'm not reading that much into it.

Kate and family are currently on holiday in Norfolk, so chances are the interviewing and hiring of this person will wait until the whole family is back to work and busy again.

