Rihanna's ninth album is due out in 2019, but there's still no sign of it to date; we're halfway through the year,⁠ and the Navy are getting impatient. Which the singer/actress/entrepreneur/designer is fully aware of—so she took to social media to have a little fun with it. One of the many reasons Rihanna is so beloved is her sense of humor, after all.

On Instagram and Twitter, she posted the caption:

Nobody:

Me: Album coming in 2019

Navy in July:

With a video clip from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, in which Karlie Redd tearfully declares, "It was all a lie." The Navy felt thoroughly called out: One fan commented, "i can't believe i stan a liar," to which Riri replied with three cry-laughing emojis.



Here's the deal: As well as the funniest, Rihanna is possibly the busiest person in showbusiness, what with Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage X Fenty, and luxury fashion brand Fenty to work on all at once. She explained why the latest album is taking a little longer than expected in her recent Interview cover story, telling Sarah Paulson, "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out."

"Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all," she said. So it's pretty understandable that the album's not out yet⁠—Riri doesn't even have a sleep pattern, she revealed, only "sleep pockets."

She is, however, entirely committed to releasing the album. "It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete," she said.

She continued, "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'" Sounds like we won't have to wait too much longer, fellow Rihanna stans. And it's definitely going to be worth the wait.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE