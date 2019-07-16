North West, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, turned six last month (and I, apparently, turned 800). On Monday night, Kim revealed one of the extremely A-list gifts North received when she was born in 2013, via her Instagram story: a diamond Barbie necklace, courtesy of Nicki Minaj. The necklace—which North appears to be wearing in the photo, over a holographic purple turtleneck—features the Barbie logo with a lipstick-print detail, completely encrusted with diamonds. Fitting, considering Nicki herself has gone by "Barbie" since the early days of her career, while her fans describe themselves as "Barbs."

Kim shared a series of sweet photos on her Instagram story of her oldest daughter yesterday. In one, as Hello! reports, North carries a bag while hunting for trash to fill it with. "My baby girl wanted to go on a nature walk and clean up trash," Kim wrote. An environmentally conscious icon already! In another photo, posted after the Nicki gift reveal, Kim shares North's superlative makeup taste: the six-year-old tastemaker gravitated towards one of her mom's Pat McGrath lipsticks, in possibly the perfect shade of purple (any spares, Kim? North? I really need that lipstick.)

Speaking of Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj's friendship, Kim showed her support for Nicki as the latter teased a collaboration with Fendi, long a favorite brand of the star. Nicki shared a video on Instagram wearing a matching Fendi hat, zip-up jacket, and what looks like a skirt or shorts, all in logo-embossed fuzzy hot pink. "All I’ll say is dreams really do come true," she captioned the video, with the hashtags "#FendiPrintsOn #ThatIsAFendiFakk" (quoting her tracks "Chun Li" and "Megatron," for the non-Barbs.)

Kim commented a series of heart emojis on Nicki's video (an appropriate response—she looks incredible), indicating their friendship is still just as strong as the day North was born. Safe to assume we'll be seeing Kim in that Fendi collection!

