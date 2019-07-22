Courteney Cox, it would appear, is having a pretty nice summer. Specifically, she's spending it by the pool (to the intense and seething envy of anyone suffering through this infernal heatwave). In a niftily reversed Instagram video, she appears to leap, goddess like, from the blue depths, summoning a cover-up, sunglasses, and a beverage to her hands. Courteney seized the opportunity to pay tribute to the iconic Missy Elliott, too, captioning the video, "Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it....only took me ten years."

Courteney's celebrity Friends (seriously, I really am sorry) were somewhat impressed by the video: Busy Philipps commented, "This is great," while Kaley Cuoco went a step further with, "This is epic." Allison Janney wrote, "I don't understand how cool you are," (it's cause she's got a pool and air conditioning, Allison) and Sarah Paulson said she'd "watched 18 times." Isla Fisher kept it simple, posting three fire emojis. Oh, to have Friends like those!

If you're not already familiar with Courteney's Instagram, you might consider dropping a follow her way—particularly if you're a Friends fan. Back in June, she rang in her 55th birthday with none other than Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, sharing a cute snap of the trio with the caption, "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much."

She's posted quite a few throwbacks, too, including one of the entire Friends sixsome on a private jet before the show hit the air. "The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet," she captioned the photo. Courtney! I'm the one who does the bad Friends wordplay around here!

