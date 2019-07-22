It looks like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry might have chosen their preferred Democratic presidential candidate—or, at least, they're particularly interested in one. As Elle reports, all three stars attended a "fireside chat" with California senator Kamala Harris on Saturday night, hosted by Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael Cohen Braun.

Neither Ariana, Demi, or Katy posted about meeting Kamala, as Elle notes. But a central tenet of stan culture holds as follows: If a photo exists, the stans will find it. (Plus, Scooter shared two Instagram posts from the event at his home: one, a series of photos with Kamala, and another, a photo with Ariana and Demi. Not too hard, even for the beginner stans, to put two and two together.)

It's not surprising to see Ariana and Demi in particular at the event: After all, Demi announced Scooter as her new manager back in May, while he's been managing Ariana for years. Demi even defended Scooter recently after he acquired the Big Machine Label Group—and Taylor Swift's masters. After Taylor accused the manager of "incessant, manipulative bullying," Demi wrote on Instagram, "I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man."

Speaking of Taylor, some of her fans aren't exactly thrilled about the Kamala-Ariana-Demi-Katy-Scooter meet up, remaining staunchly anti-Scooter in the post-masters fallout. And, as Insider reports, they're directing their ire towards the presidential candidate, with one tweeting, "I can no long hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate," alongside the hashtag "#disappointed." Who knew celebrity endorsements could be this much of a minefield?

