Hailey Bieber, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone Coordinate in Matching Black Outfits for a Girls' Night Out
On Wednesdays, we wear...black?
Having made her billion-dollar deal debut in a little black dress, Hailey Bieber proved that black staples work for a girls' night out, too. Photographed arriving for an evening out alongside Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, both of whom she coordinated perfectly with, the Rhode Skin founder paired a sleek black leather jacket with faded blue jeans.
The famous trio spent the evening at Chez Fifi in New York, where they appeared to coordinate their almost entirely black outfits. Bieber wore a fitted black leather jacket over a simple black top, which she paired with faded straight-leg jeans.
For footwear, the beauty mogul opted for Saint Laurent Babylone Mules in Smooth Leather, which retail for $1,050. Bieber is a fan of wearing jeans with flip-flops, so her decision to wear jeans and mules seems like an exciting upgrade on her go-to combo.
Meanwhile, she carried a sold-out The Row Small Park Tote Bag in Black Leather.
Waterhouse clearly got the leather memo, opting to wear her Avirex black and red vintage leather jacket with a pair of baggy velvet jeans.
The singer also proved that wearing cool sneakers on a night out is more than acceptable, by showing off a pair of black Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers, which retail for $75. Having previously leaned into the slim sneaker trend on an outing with partner Robert Pattinson, Waterhouse's Vans are yet another celeb-beloved, and extremely affordable, sneaker option.
Morrone was pictured wearing a slinky black midi dress, which she accessorized with a pair of black Repetto Cendrillon Rubber Sole Ballet Flats, which retail for $395.
Of course, ballet flats are having a huge moment in 2025, with everyone from Katie Holmes to Sofia Richie Grainge and Kaia Gerber professing their love for the footwear. Footwear aside, little black outfits appear to be the ideal uniform for any girls' night out.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.