One of the many, many joys of the internet is the inability to share one single thing about, say, cooking, or parenting, or how you tie your shoelaces (bunny ears forever) without someone helpfully pointing out how you're doing it entirely and unforgivably wrong. Which is something Chrissy Teigen, as both a cook and a parent, knows all too painfully well.

On Sunday, the bestselling cookbook author tweeted a video of her beignet-baking process, triggering a million salivary glands in the process. Except, of course, a series of critics popped up in her mentions, objecting to her sugar-coating technique.

But Chrissy had no time for the naysayers. "To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside," she tweeted, ending with the flawless, "Make your own thank you goodbye."

"I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. like do you hear yourselves ever," she said.

Thankfully, the incessant criticism hasn't deterred Chrissy from sharing her cooking. Her brand new website dedicated to her own recipes is close to launch, she revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month (featuring a hot crab dip that I both desperately want and will never, on account of my entirely lacking kitchen skills, ever attempt to make.)

She announced the website on Twitter in February, writing, "oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS!" Thank you in advance for blessing us, Chrissy; let's hope it doesn't have a comment section.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here