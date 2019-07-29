2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Today's Top Stories
1
Sad Taylor Swift Is the Best Taylor Swift
image
2
MC Editors Share In-Flight Beauty Routines
image
3
The Quintessential '90s Ladies Playlist
image
4
Cute 2020 Planners (Yes, Already!) to Snag Now
image
5
Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death

Chrissy Teigen is Done With Unsolicited Cooking Advice: "Make Your Own Thank You Goodbye"

Can the woman make beignets in peace?!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Jim Spellman Getty Images

One of the many, many joys of the internet is the inability to share one single thing about, say, cooking, or parenting, or how you tie your shoelaces (bunny ears forever) without someone helpfully pointing out how you're doing it entirely and unforgivably wrong. Which is something Chrissy Teigen, as both a cook and a parent, knows all too painfully well.

On Sunday, the bestselling cookbook author tweeted a video of her beignet-baking process, triggering a million salivary glands in the process. Except, of course, a series of critics popped up in her mentions, objecting to her sugar-coating technique.

But Chrissy had no time for the naysayers. "To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they’re crispy and perfectly moist inside," she tweeted, ending with the flawless, "Make your own thank you goodbye."

"I can’t make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. like do you hear yourselves ever," she said.

Thankfully, the incessant criticism hasn't deterred Chrissy from sharing her cooking. Her brand new website dedicated to her own recipes is close to launch, she revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month (featuring a hot crab dip that I both desperately want and will never, on account of my entirely lacking kitchen skills, ever attempt to make.)

She announced the website on Twitter in February, writing, "oh man...after mannnnnny years of talking about it and muccccch work by many extraordinary beings, I am finally going to have a WEBSITE on the INTERNETS!" Thank you in advance for blessing us, Chrissy; let's hope it doesn't have a comment section.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Never Cook Together
image
Chrissy Teigen Tests Out New Recipes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image A Convicted "Torturer" Got into the Palace
image Why There's a Mirror on Meghan Markle's 'Vogue'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image J. Lo Wrapped Up The 'It's My Party' Tour U.S. Leg
image Meghan Markle's 'British Vogue' Cover Instructions
image Meghan Markle's Guest-Edited 'British Vogue' Cover
image Miley Cyrus's Car Pool Float Is Available to Buy
image Kylie Jenner's New Hair Looks Amazing
image Queen Elizabeth Had to Run After Prince William
image J. Lo Stops Concert to Sing Happy BDay to A. Rod
image About Those Insane Meghan and Harry Rules