Meghan Markle Gives Fans an Even Bigger Peek Into Her Closet—And Her Real Kitchen—In New Instagram Posts
The copper pot envy is real.
Meghan Markle is in her As ever era—and she’s taking fans along for the ride. The Duchess of Sussex launched her anticipated lifestyle brand on Wednesday, April 2, with the entire collection selling out in less than an hour. But shortly before the brand’s launch, the duchess shared an Instagram Reel that gave fans a long-awaited look at her Montecito, California kitchen.
The Duchess of Sussex shot her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan at a rental property, with many fans wondering what her real kitchen actually looked like. While she’s given her 2.6 million (and counting) Instagram followers small peeks into her home since she rejoined the platform in January, this is the first time she’s revealed her homey, Tuscan-style kitchen in full.
Working with her mother Doria Ragland to create a pudding dessert dubbed a "Chantilly Lili" for an interview with the New York Times, Meghan shows her warm kitchen full of wood cabinets, pale blue and white tiles and copper pots hanging from the ceiling. The room includes not one, but two islands—one topped with wood, another topped with marble, per the New York Times. But the focal point of the space, however, is the rustic Mediterranean-inspired cooking area featuring a stone arch alcove.
A photo posted by on
The Sussexes also give a framed photo of Prince Harry and Princess Diana “pride of place” outside the door, according to her April 2 New York Times interview.
Along with inviting fans into her kitchen, the duchess has also brought them into her wardrobe with a new “as seen on Instagram” feature. Meghan recently joined the affiliate platform ShopMy, and on April 2, she added a Story sharing a link to a page where people can view the items featured in her Instagram posts.
Such products include the (sadly sold-out) sleeveless white Brochu Walker sweater she’s wearing in her kitchen Reel and cooking goods ranging from a $900 brass pot set to $50 glass bowls from Crate and Barrel. The duchess also included links to outfits like the ruffled black dress she showed off in a sweet picture with Prince Harry on the beach—a $398 piece from Taylor Swift-loved brand DÔEN.
Additional sections of her Shop My account showcase some of her other beauty and fashion favorites, including the exact products her makeup artist Daniel Martin used to create her fresh wedding day beauty look.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
