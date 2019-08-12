image
Blue Ivy Carter Is a Talented Makeup Artist, According to Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson

Blue is a superstar in the making.

image
By Emily Dixon
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"
Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images

Here's the thing: Blue Ivy Carter was always guaranteed to be a polymath, being the child of one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Just last month, she made her Billboard Hot 100 debut at the age of seven, and that's just the latest achievement in her already glittering career. According to her grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson, she's not just musically talented—she's a budding makeup artist, too.

Tina, whose Instagram account is perhaps the best on the whole platform, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Beautycon LA Saturday, where she hosted a "fireside chat" about her career in the beauty industry. Asked whether Blue Ivy was interested in beauty, Tina said, "I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay. Because you know, dads don’t like that, but it’s just for playtime. We have fun."

"She’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing," Tina said. And this isn't just your average kid missing with their mom's lipstick, doubters: Blue Ivy has already mastered the cat eye, her grandma said. Here I sit, 26 years of age, unable to wing my eyeliner without a whole pack of makeup wipes and patience I just don't possess, while Blue Ivy has got it down at seven. Again, she's Beyoncé's daughter. What else would you expect?

Tina also revealed the age she let Beyoncé and Solange wear makeup: The Knowles sisters were 13 when they first explored all Sephora has to offer. Tina let them try out "a little lipgloss, maybe a little blush — and I always believed in mascara, that’s so fun," she said. "But not any base and all that stuff, that’s a little much."

Allow me to leave you with another reminder of Blue Ivy's excellence: as Essence reported, she became the youngest artist to place on the Billboard charts at just a few days old, when her cries appeared on dad Jay-Z's track "Glory." Her first real foray into singing, meanwhile, saw her enter the Hot 100, when she featured on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift. I'm calling it now. In a decade, Blue's going to collect her first Grammy—and she'll do her own makeup for the ceremony.

