Sure, Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé's first explicitly country album. But as a Houston native, Western culture is deeply engrained in her music, and most notably, her style.

Beyoncé and cowgirl style go way back. During her Destiny's Child days, the singer regularly took center-stage in full Western garb. For example: On July 9, 2000, the girl group performed their greatest hits at London's Hyde Park. The dress code? Red bandana tops and low-rise jeans.

The look was likely designed by her mother, Tina Knowles, who created all of her daughter's Destiny's Child costumes at the time. Her waistline was distressed—a signature early aughts accent—while each pocket of her jeans displayed retro embroidery.

In July 2000, Beyoncé performs for Destiny's Child in a paisley bandana top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast-forward 25 years to June 21, 2025—opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour's Paris leg. While performing the chart-topping hit, "Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé channeled her younger self in yet another red bandana look. She wore head-to-toe Loewe, looking straight out of '00s.

The pop star sported an asymmetrical, bandana print dress that was covered in thousands of Swarovski crystals. (A round of applause for her stylist, Shiona Turini.) Just like her Destiny's Child look, she paired the paisley number with jeans. Instead of low-rise skinnies, however, Loewe created denim hot pants, which peeked out from underneath her skirt.

She then added a dash of pop star energy, with a pair of dazzling rhinestone cowboy boots (one of her performance favorites). Even her crimped blonde hair paid homage to the 2000s.

Beyoncé performs on the Cowboy Carter tour in a custom Loewe bandana dress. (Image credit: @loewe)

A few feet behind Beyoncé, Blue Ivy stood out as the spitting image of her mom. The 13-year-old nailed the country-coded choreography and also wore Loewe. She was outfitted in a high-low paisley top, plus distressed light-wash jeans—a direct homage to Beyoncé's own paisley moment.

To finish, Blue Ivy popped on a red cowboy hat and complementary boots, before tucking a matching handkerchief into her pocket.

Blue Ivy joins her mom on the Cowboy Carter tour in paisley Loewe. (Image credit: @loewe)

Let this look stand as a reminder to any naysayers: Beyoncé has always been country.

