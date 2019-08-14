image
Sorry, Everyone: Turns Out Harry Styles Turned Down the Role of Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'

We're all Poor Unfortunate Souls today.

image
By Emily Dixon
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

I'm so terribly sorry to be the bearer of extremely bad news of a Wednesday morning, but it turns out the rumors are definitively false: Harry Styles is not playing Prince Eric in Disney's live action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to People. There, the bandaid's ripped off. The healing can begin!

After the delightful news broke that Halle Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming remake, the rumor mill began to churn once more, and soon half the internet was convinced that her love interest would be played by Harry Styles. Last night, it seemed like those rumors were confirmed, as Cosmopolitan reports. The DisInsider, a website self-described as an "exclusive daily source of Disney news," announced, "The DisInsider has been recently informed that Styles has officially signed on to the project."

Well, according to People, the DisInsider was MisInformed: Harry was indeed in talks about the role, but ultimately, he turned it down. "While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer," an unnamed source told People. I'm just going to say it, Harry: I'm hurt!

Still, there's no reason to despair: We've got a flawless Ariel in Halle Bailey, who recently addressed the racist backlash against her casting. Speaking at Variety's 2019 Power of Young Hollywood event, she said, "I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful. I don’t pay attention to the negativity."

"I just feel like this role is something bigger than me and greater. It’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it," she said. Halle, I'm so excited too!

