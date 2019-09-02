Can you even imagine performing at the Made in America festival, only to glance to side of stage and discover one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is watching the whole thing? And not just watching, but obviously loving? I can't even fathom the possibility, but that is because I am not Lizzo, and can neither sing nor rap nor dance nor play the flute.

Lizzo is having the best, and most thoroughly deserved, year of perhaps anyone in the music industry: She scored her first top 10 hit with 'Truth Hurts,' absolutely destroyed her VMAs performance, and will appear in the upcoming movie Hustlers, to name just three things. And now, a fourth: Beyoncé watched her perform, looking absolutely awestruck, and is there anyone more impressive to impress than Queen Bey?! Naturally, Lizzo freaked out: Posting two photos on Instagram, she captioned them, "Swipe to lose your fucking mind." Given the accompanying bee emoji, it's safe to assume Lizzo's a fully paid up member of the Beyhive.

Here's the wildest thing about Lizzo's incredible year: After first dropping 'Truth Hurts' in 2017, she came very close to quitting music altogether. "The day I released 'Truth Hurts' was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, 'If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,'" she told People in July.

"I was like, 'Fuck it, I’m done.' And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, 'Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn,'" she continued. Looks like we all owe Lizzo's producer, publicist, and family a drink or two!

