Lizzo just walked her first VMAs red carpet and is 100 percent that bitch. Not only does she look stunning in a red sequined dress with the word "SIREN" labeled across it (because, yes, she's hot), she's also wearing a boa, a diamond necklace, and gives absolutely zero f*cks.
The photographic evidence, which is all you really need:
A queen amongst us:
Uh huh, honey.
This has been your official Lizzo red carpet report. Nobody else matters.
