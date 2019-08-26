Lizzo just walked her first VMAs red carpet and is 100 percent that bitch. Not only does she look stunning in a red sequined dress with the word "SIREN" labeled across it (because, yes, she's hot), she's also wearing a boa, a diamond necklace, and gives absolutely zero f*cks.

The photographic evidence, which is all you really need:

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

A queen amongst us:

Bryan Bedder Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/VMN19 Getty Images

Uh huh, honey.

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

This has been your official Lizzo red carpet report. Nobody else matters.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE