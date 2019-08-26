image
Lizzo Is a Complete Mood on the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Lizzo just walked her first VMAs red carpet and is 100 percent that bitch. Not only does she look stunning in a red sequined dress with the word "SIREN" labeled across it (because, yes, she's hot), she's also wearing a boa, a diamond necklace, and gives absolutely zero f*cks.

The photographic evidence, which is all you really need:

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

A queen amongst us:

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Bryan BedderGetty Images

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Neilson Barnard/VMN19Getty Images

Uh huh, honey.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

This has been your official Lizzo red carpet report. Nobody else matters.

