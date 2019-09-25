TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
image
2
Nail Trends Straight From the Catwalk
image
3
Nancy Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
image
4
Read 'The Fountains of Silence' With Us in October
image
5
15 Minutes With Elizabeth Warren

Ashton Kutcher Deleted a "Really Snarky" Tweet in the Wake of Demi Moore's Cheating Allegations

Moore said Kutcher cheated on her multiple times in her memoir.

image
By Emily Dixon
"No Strings Attached" - Los Angeles Premiere
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Is this tweet Ashton Kutcher's response to Demi Moore's allegations that he repeatedly cheated on her? For context: Moore released her memoir, Inside Out, on Monday, in which she gets pretty candid about her relationship with Kutcher before their divorce. Among the revelations were her claims that Kutcher cheated on her multiple times, before deciding he "didn't want to work on [their] marriage." And the same day, Kutcher tweeted that he had a "pretty snarky tweet" ready to go, but binned it after looking at his wife, Mila Kunis, and their two children. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," Kutcher wrote. Was that deleted tweet about Moore?

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Moore didn't hold back in her autobiography when it came to her former husband, saying that he "admitted it right away" after cheating for a second time. Her marriage to Kutcher also compromised her relationship with former husband Bruce Willis and their three children, she said.

"The husband who I'd thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn't want to work on our marriage. My children weren't speaking to me... Their father—a friend I'd counted on for years—was gone from my life," Moore wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"The career I'd scrambled to create since I moved out of my mother's apartment when I was sixteen years old was stalled, or maybe it was over for good," she continued. "Everything I was attached to—even my health—had abandoned me. I was getting blinding headaches and losing weight scarily fast. I looked like I felt: destroyed."

Moore also wrote about her traumatic childhood, including being raped as a teenager and the PTSD and other mental health issues she struggled with afterwards. "For decades, I didn’t even think of it as rape. I thought of it as something I caused, something I felt obligated to do because this man expected it from me," she wrote.

She also discussed witnessing her mother's suicide attempts as a child, writing, "I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do." Moore's suffered trauma nobody should have to experience; let's hope she's in a happier, healthier place today.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
How Ashton Kutcher Handled Divorce from Demi Moore
image
Demi Moore Is Selling Her $75 Million "Unicorn" Apartment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals - DAY 1 Miley Cyrus Shares 'Extra' Grand Canyon Photos
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa What Meghan Wore for First Solo Event on Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image These Photos of Baby Archie Will Melt Your Heart
image Meghan and Harry Praised Each Other's Parenting
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 J.Lo Behind the Scenes in that Versace Dress
Vegas Magazine Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan Shared a Photo of Her Baby Bump
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Roasted Ryan Reynolds on Her Insta
image Here's Who Jenna Dewan Is Reportedly Dating
Sentebale Polo 2018 Ahhhh, Meghan and Harry Were Spotted Kissing