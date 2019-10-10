image
Angelina Jolie Raves That Son Maddox Has "Grown Up Into Such a Good Man"

image
By Katherine J Igoe
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Japan Premiere
Jun SatoGetty Images
    • "I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man," she explained.

        Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil last night and took the opportunity to rave about her son Maddox, as well as the rest of her family. Jolie was with four of her children at the premiere (Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt). Maddox wasn't there because he's likely busy at school in South Korea, but Jolie had amazing things to say about him anyways.

        "I'm so happy for him that [Maddox has] grown up into such a good man," she said. "I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years." She added with a grin, "He got tattooed."

        Jolie obviously didn't speak about her split from ex Brad Pitt, but Maddox had previously spoken out tactfully about his relationship with Pitt. "I don’t know about that, what’s happening,” he said when asked by a reporter. "Whatever happens, happens," he added.

        At the premiere, Jolie also talked about having her kids near hear now, while she's promoting Maleficent 2 (which premieres October 18). "It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself," she explained. "It's never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you're all taking care of each other and you're making a game out of it and being silly, it's nice for me as a mom. It's moments."

        Jolie added, "I'm also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff. It just means a lot."

        Very sweet.

