The Internet Is Demanding More Prince Edward After Seeing This Epic Cake Cutting Video

Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is the Queen's youngest son and he's enjoying a moment right now, thanks to a video of him cutting a cake during a royal engagement in a way that the Daily Mail described as "flamboyant."

The clip was filmed during the 55-year-old royal's recent visit to the Lakeland Community Care Centre in Northern Ireland, where he was asked to cut a special 25th anniversary cake.

Edward might not be the most talked-about royal, but he made the most of the request and brought pure drama to the world of cake cutting, jabbing jabbed the knife in the air above the cake several times before plunging it into the dessert.

The Royal Family, clearly proud of this regal display, shared the clip on its official Twitter account:

Later, it was a happy moment for members of the local community and volunteers at Lakeland Community Care Centre, as The Earl of Wessex joined them in celebrating their 25th anniversary! 🍰 #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/owfNnbabU2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2019

And Twitter APPROVED:

The Earl of Wessex cake cutting skills made me smile. I love his sense of humor. EVERYTHING doesn’t have to be serious especially delicious looking cake. Thank you for being human! 😉 #TickledPink — CamMich T (@Camille00463549) October 10, 2019

This is a man who has never cut cake before. — Alex Nicholson (@Alex20001) October 9, 2019

Is this is first time ever cutting a cake, or just showing off his sword ⚔️ skills ? — From700isles (@LFrimaire) October 10, 2019

Good to see The Earl of Wessex putting some humour into things! Love it! 🎉🎊🎈 — Kylie M 🍀🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@kyliejmc) October 11, 2019

Dramatic cake cutting, I love it. — Vanessa Gillieo (@VanessaGillieo) October 11, 2019

With gusto! — Lisa Love Edmond (@LisaLoveEdmond1) October 9, 2019

I have NEVER seen a cake cut like that before 🎂🤣🤣 — B B™ (@Barbs_B1) October 10, 2019

We don't see the Earl of Wessex enough. He is hilarious! After the #DukeandDuchessofSussex, he is my third fav. — 🐝🍯Meghive📣 (@tia48544709) October 10, 2019

Cake cutting on fleek. — L.M. (@LauraBellizio) October 12, 2019

He is amazing and he need more engagements — sol ramirez (@sollunna) October 10, 2019

If you're worried that the Earl of Wessex wasn't taking the engagement seriously, though, rest assured that he was. During his visit to the center, which provides a variety of services for rural Fermanagh residents and offers space for social and sporting events, Edward showed serious support while meet with members of its "men's shed," a space for men to connect and avoid loneliness and isolation.

The Earl of Wessex was given a tour of the community garden and met with members of the ‘men’s shed’.



The shed provides a space for men to chat and take part in practical activities; in the hope of reducing loneliness and isolation. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/ZQhfSYO1Ab — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2019

Fingers crossed that Twitter prevails and Edward gets more engagement assignments soon.

