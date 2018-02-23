Everything That's Wrong with Lifetime's Version of the Royal Family

Lifetime revealed its vision of William and Kate's family for the upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance today. While we're sure the actors and producers and costumers and everyone else involved in the production are perfectly lovely, we can't get over the glaring inaccuracies in the image. Here is everything wrong with Lifetime's Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte.

1. George is wearing pants.

Lifetime

Anyone who follows the royal family knows that George doesn't wear pants. He wears shorts. Always shorts.

Shorts to school:

Getty Images

Shorts to Germany:

Getty Images

Shorts to Canada:

Getty Images

Even shorts under this heavy winter coat:

Getty Images

It's not just a fashion statement; it's royal tradition. In keeping with this tradition, we probably won't see George in full-length pants until he's eight years old.

2. Princess Charlotte's skirt is weirdly long.

Lifetime

Speaking of weird hemline choices, what's with Charlotte's skirt? The young princess is always seen in shorter dresses.

Getty Images

Getty Images

3. Kate would never wear flats with that dress.

Lifetime

She just wouldn't.

Getty Images

Not even just after giving birth.

Getty Images

4. Literally everything about William except the hair.

Lifetime

The hair is honestly only kind of right.

Getty Images

5. The family's pose.

Lifetime

In the Lifetime photo, "Kate" stands next to "George," while "William" stands next to Charlotte. This is never the case in public appearances by the actual royal family.



Sometimes Will and Kate are in the middle, with George next to Will and Charlotte next to Kate:

Getty Images

Sometimes the kids are in the middle with their same-sex parent by their sides:

Getty Images

Sometimes they're staggered William, then George, then Kate, then Charlotte:

Getty Images

This is purposeful. As Daily Mail reports, William always stands with George during public appearances in order to help prepare him to one day take the throne.

6. The floor is filthy.

Lifetime

This isn't a reflection on the royal family really (presumably, they would be polite and pose wherever they were asked to, even if it were dusty), but damn, look at that floor. A PA and a mop would have solved this one, Lifetime.