Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Today's Top Stories
1
Amy Poehler Slams the NRA's Leslie Knope Tweet
2
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
3
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
4
Thin? Fat? Who Cares? Wear the Yoga Leggings
Moschino aw18 hair
5
Models Channeled Jackie Kennedy at Moschino​

Everything That's Wrong with Lifetime's Version of the Royal Family

GEORGE DOES NOT WEAR PANTS.

Getty ImagesLifetime

Lifetime revealed its vision of William and Kate's family for the upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance today. While we're sure the actors and producers and costumers and everyone else involved in the production are perfectly lovely, we can't get over the glaring inaccuracies in the image. Here is everything wrong with Lifetime's Will, Kate, George, and Charlotte.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. George is wearing pants.

Lifetime

Anyone who follows the royal family knows that George doesn't wear pants. He wears shorts. Always shorts.

Shorts to school:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shorts to Germany:

Getty Images

Shorts to Canada:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Even shorts under this heavy winter coat:

Getty Images

It's not just a fashion statement; it's royal tradition. In keeping with this tradition, we probably won't see George in full-length pants until he's eight years old.

2. Princess Charlotte's skirt is weirdly long.

Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Speaking of weird hemline choices, what's with Charlotte's skirt? The young princess is always seen in shorter dresses.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3. Kate would never wear flats with that dress.

Lifetime

She just wouldn't.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Not even just after giving birth.

Getty Images

4. Literally everything about William except the hair.

Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The hair is honestly only kind of right.

Getty Images

5. The family's pose.

Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the Lifetime photo, "Kate" stands next to "George," while "William" stands next to Charlotte. This is never the case in public appearances by the actual royal family.

Sometimes Will and Kate are in the middle, with George next to Will and Charlotte next to Kate:

Getty Images

Sometimes the kids are in the middle with their same-sex parent by their sides:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sometimes they're staggered William, then George, then Kate, then Charlotte:

Getty Images

This is purposeful. As Daily Mail reports, William always stands with George during public appearances in order to help prepare him to one day take the throne.

6. The floor is filthy.

Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This isn't a reflection on the royal family really (presumably, they would be polite and pose wherever they were asked to, even if it were dusty), but damn, look at that floor. A PA and a mop would have solved this one, Lifetime.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband?
Emily Ratajkowski Just Announced She's Married
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Middle-School Dropout
30 Cringe-Worthy Oscar Moments
Josh Duhamel on Fergie's National Anthem
Meet Sam Heughan's Girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy
Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
Lifetime Has Found Its Will and Kate
Kim Kardashian's Pink Tulle Dress Is Everything
Kourtney Kardashian Wants to Freeze Her Eggs