Khloé Kardashian Said She Forgives Ex Tristan Thompson and Wants to Set an Example for True

"I don’t believe in being a victim," Kardashian said.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 26, 2019
gotpap/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

In the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian grapples with her recent breakup from Tristan Thompson, after perhaps one of the most high profile cheating scandals in recent memory. But in real time, it sounds like Kardashian is working on moving on—in a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose, she said she had forgiven her ex, and wanted to prioritize co-parenting their daughter, True.

"I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans," Kardashian said, as People reports. "But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in, 'Okay, this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,' and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, 'It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.'"

"It is natural to almost be the victim, especially when you are on this platform and the whole world is like, 'Oh I feel so bad for you,'" Kardashian continued. It’s like, 'Okay, thank you, but this has also happened, I’m sure, to like hundreds of people before.' Not saying that it’s right, I’m just saying I’m not going to die. We’re all fine."

True, she said, remains her first priority. "I want to show my daughter that it’s okay and it’s a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad, he’s a great person," she said. "Maybe him and I weren’t compatible in that way, but that is okay. Nobody is going to die here, and I always want True to be surrounded by love."

"He never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship and Tristan and True have theirs," she added. “I will never come between that. I don’t believe in that." Sounds like Khloé really is doing just fine.

