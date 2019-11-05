image
Angelina Jolie Admits Brad Pitt Is Stopping Her From Living Abroad

"Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is getting candid in the December/January issue of Harper's BAZAAR. The actress, activist, and overall badass opened up about wanting her and her family to explore the world, but there's one person holding her back: Jolie's ex and the father of her children, Brad Pitt.

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," she tells BAZAAR. "Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live."

Jolie also discusses the strength she and her children have had through the years—not only through Jolie and Pitt's divorce, but also while she underwent a double mastectomy in 2013. At the end of the day, the only opinion that matters to Jolie is that of her children:

"My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us."

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Japan Premiere
Jun SatoGetty Images

She continues, "Knowing our true self is a very important question for all of us. Especially a child. I think kids need to be able to say, 'Here’s who I am, and what I believe.' We can’t prevent them from experiencing pain, heartache, physical pain, and loss. But we can teach them to live better through it."

Read Jolie's full Harper's BAZAAR interview here.

