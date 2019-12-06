Chrissy Teigen Got a Major Haircut and a New Color

Yesterday on social media, Chrissy Teigen went with another hair change, but this one appears to be permanent.

She documented a major cut and color with stylist Tracey Cunningham, and the results are spectacular.

Teigen just experimented with fake bangs, and said she loved them but needed someone to talk her out of it. So she's been thinking about hair changes for a while, is my point.

Chrissy Teigen just got onto social media to share with her fans that she got a new cut and color, and it looks amazing. Luckily for us, she documented the whole experience, including hairstylist Tracey Cunningham coming to her house and chopping off what looks like inches off her 'do. Her color is now shoulder-length and a much warmer, buttery blonde—the perfect antidote to the gloomy winter weather. You have to see it, and I can't wait to get a picture of the full look.

Teigen, who loves to experiment with different hairstyles, is no stranger to extreme fashion changes at a moment's notice. In this case, it looks like she's been waiting to cut her hair for a long time; She was all excited to be having her hair done (totally relatable—I do this all the time) and showed us photos of her in the chair, mid-process.

Here's the full transition, in photos:

And here's the video of the end result, with Teigen fluffing her shorn locks and talking about how much she loves it:

new hair alert very important pic.twitter.com/m11EnaZBGZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2019

For context. here's Chrissy with her longer hair, very recently (November 26):

And this is her just a few days ago with stylist Shay Halaly Ziv:

And this is her Insta story just yesterday! Look at that bun!

Although on November 16, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero posted a pic of Teigen with a pretty little bob, including the haircut emoji:

So I think that Guerrero pic is old?? Either way, the new look is faaaantastic, Chrissy, so I think you should keep it.

