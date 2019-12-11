If I was tasked with ranking my favorite celebrity families, which would be an admittedly weird request and I don't know who would demand it of me, I'd place Jennifer Lopez' family very near the top. J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony, while her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and ex Cynthia Scurtis share sisters Ella and Natasha—and it looks like the foursome have co-parenting down to an art.

On Tuesday, Anthony posted an extremely cute photo of himself, Lopez, and, presumably, Emme (for the sake of journalistic integrity, I'll make no definitive statements, because the photo was taken from behind). He captioned it, "Nothing but love between us," tagging Lopez, and I am suddenly overcome with emotion!

Lopez, meanwhile, shared pictures from the event—it looks like a carol concert at Emme's school, but again, no definitive statements—on her Instagram story. "So proud of this lil' coconut!!" she wrote, and why am I so close to crying over a photo of a family I have not and will never meet?

Lopez has talked openly about her strong relationship with Anthony in the past: During a 2017 appearance on Live with Kelly, she talked about working with her ex on an upcoming album, saying the pair were "like best friends," as People reported. "We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together," she said, adding, "It’s just good for the whole family."

"Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me," Lopez continued. "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We’re there for them, and that’s the main thing." Lovely!

