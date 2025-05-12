Everyone has that one hero piece that always makes them feel fabulous, no matter how often they wear it. Time and again, it never fails, so it's toted out for every major holiday and event. For Jennifer Lopez, that accessory is her beloved Dior beach bag.

The pop star has been carrying the same raffia design for almost a year, dusting it off for every occasion possible between the months of May and September. She carried the $6,400 purse throughout the entire summer of 2024, wearing it at her 55th birthday lunch and on multiple vacations (one to the coast of Italy and one to the Hamptons).

Continuing tradition, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer broke out her favorite bag on Mother's Day. The floral-topped basket was the focal point of Lopez's look, with the star matching her other accessories to the woven style.

She also wore a wicker hat, that was likewise from Dior. The two pieces looked right at home next to her bouquet of orange and white flowers—likely, a gift from her two kids, Emme and Max Muñiz.

Jennifer Lopez wore Dior wicker accessories and Reformation dress on Mother's Day. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

BTB Los Angeles Vienna Tote $218 at Revolve

Helen Kaminski Indra Crocheted Raffia Bucket Hat $395 at Olivela

From there, Lopez deployed the traditional uniform often worn for Mother's Day brunch: a gingham midi dress. Hers featured a low-scooping neckline, a fitted bodice, and came in a taupe checked print. Naturally, it was a design from Reformation, a brand known for hyper-feminine dress styles.

Dubbed the Tagliatelle Linen Dress, the style rings in at $278—a far cry from the mid-four-figure bag she merchandized it with. Though its currently sold out in Lopez's exact colorway, the fit-and-flare design is still shoppable in classic white (a great choice for graduations, picnics, and bridal events alike).

Reformation has long been a celebrity favorite, but stars like Taylor Swift love the brand's gingham dresses, specifically. The fellow pop star wore a lipstick red version of her own to the 2024 US Open. Though similar in shape, Swift's Sora Linen Dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a mini hem. (She hasn't yet revived the print in her own closet this year—instead, she's matching moody florals to Chanel bags on her Sunday brunches.)

Taylor Swift wore Reformation's gingham Sora dress to the 2024 US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Reformation dress capped the print's reign throughout summer 2024. All these months later, Lopez's Mother's Day look signified that 2025's gingham season has officially begun.

