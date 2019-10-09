I've already made my thoughts on the Oscar buzz surrounding Jennifer Lopez after her performance in Hustlers very clear: yes, absolutely, please give it to her right now. And according to HollywoodLife, J.Lo is quietly hopeful about her chances, as an anonymous source shared. Honestly, if I'd just nailed a role like that, I'd be buying a billboard or two already, but perhaps that's why it's for the best that I am not a celebrity.

The source, who's reportedly "close" to J.Lo, told the website, "Jennifer Lopez is truly having her best year yet, and she is telling those close to her that she really is hopeful that she will be nominated for an Oscar this year."

"Of course she doesn’t want to jinx it, so she’s playing it cool and being humble. But, she really does believe this is her year and she’s got a great shot at it," they added. "She’s telling those around her to keep her schedule clear to attend all the awards shows. She poured everything into promoting Hustlers and she believes this is her best work when it comes to acting to date."

J.Lo, if you're not nominated at every single awards show, I will be delivering some extremely strongly-worded letters of complaint.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in September, Lopez said the laudatory response to her performance was overwhelming. "To wake up to that today was like, 'OK!'" she said. "Obviously, I’m flattered. You work so hard your whole career...I’ve done so many movies and I’ve done so many roles that I’ve learned to not do it for anything except because I love doing it."

"Every movie that I sign onto and every role that I choose to play is really about me exploring being an artist, being an actor, loving life, loving people, and doing that thing. Having the opportunity to do that with my life is such a pleasure for me," J.Lo continued.

All the same, the critical reception was pretty darn pleasant to see, she said. "It brings tears to your eyes because you're like, 'Oh! Somebody liked what I did!' I love doing this and it doesn’t matter, but it does matter—it does make you feel like, 'Wow, all my hard work is being recognized, and that’s nice.'" Let's get that hard work recognized in the form of an Oscar!

