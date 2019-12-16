The family resemblance is strong among the Kardashian-Jenners—and never more so than in Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Khloé Kardashian dressed up as Kris Jenner and vice versa, Kim and Kourtney mimicked each other, and Kendall did her best Kylie impression. Sterling efforts all round, but the indisputable winner, for me, was Khloé, who became her mom's twin with the help of a pixie cut wig.

Khloé replicated one of her mom's Versace ensembles, which she paired with Chanel earrings. Mimicking Kris' voice, she said in a confessional, "Why do you think I'm drunk all the time? My girls always bicker, and so I need something to take the edge off!"

Kendall, meanwhile, played beauty influencer for the day, performing a makeup tutorial like Kylie. Kourtney poked fun at Kim's style, while Kim cracked herself up as Kourtney, saying, "Khloé used to be my favorite, but she's so far up Kim's ass that I'm just, like, Pooshing my way through life by myself." (Get it? Poosh, as in Kourtney's lifestyle website?)



Alas, the season finale wasn't all fun and games and impressions, as the Kardashian-Jenners reckoned with the very real possibility of Kourtney leaving the show for good. The oldest Kardashian sister's increasing discomfort with exposing her personal life to the cameras has been a dominant theme this season, and based on last night's episode, it sounds like Kourtney's still undecided about her KUWTK future. "It's not OK that I feel like I'm at my breaking point and I need a break and I don't want to film anymore," she told her family during a group trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as E! reports. "Life is short. It's not all about filming this show."

Though Kim and Khloé have found themselves at odds with their sister over her reluctance to open up to the cameras, both seemed to sympathize with her in Sunday's episode. "I hope that Kourtney finds clarity. And whatever decision she chooses to make, I just want her to feel like she's at peace," Kim said. Khloé agreed, saying, "I never want my sisters to be sad or upset. And I think everyone has to do what's best for them in life." Could the show be down a Kardashian next season?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here