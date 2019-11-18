It seems like we've all been laboring under the misapprehension that Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are mere sisters rather than identical triplets, based on the tiny and inconsequential detail that they were all born multiple years apart. Well, allow Kim's latest Instagram post to set you straight. To mark the launch of their new perfumes, the KKW Diamonds collection, Kim shared a photo of the siblings with matching hair, makeup and outfits—and the family resemblance is strong.

In the snap, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim wear white corset tops with matching tailored trousers, completing their looks with elaborate (and presumably extremely expensive) jewels around their necks. They sport the same dark brown hair shade, pulled back into long braids, with similarly smokey eye makeup and peachy lips. It's a rare matchy-matchy moment for the sisters, who typically stick to their own distinct senses of style—conflict has arisen when they've overlapped in the past.

Speaking of conflict, Kourtney and Kim were at it again in last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, butting heads over their plans for a joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick. The root of the issue? While the sisters had agreed on a "Candyland" theme, Kourtney wanted to keep it healthy, while Kim thought the theme called for, well, candy.

"Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy—it’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone," Kim said, as People reports. "It just doesn’t make sense, and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday."

Things escalated quickly, with Kourtney insisting, "Whatever I say goes," and Kim calling her "insane" (note: can we all stop the ableist language?) and a "fucking bitch." Thankfully, Khloé stepped in to mediate, and the Candyland party went ahead with sugar galore; Kourtney called the celebration "perfect," while Kim conceded that there was "way too much candy." Glad to hear all's well with our favorite sisters/triplets!

