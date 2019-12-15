Khloé Kardashian Went Braless in a Gold Blazer and Matching Pants for Diddy's 50th Birthday Party

On Saturday night, at Diddy's 50th birthday party, Khloé Kardashian stepped out in a gold blazer with matching pants.

On Saturday night, celebs turned out for Sean Combs' 50th Birthday Bash, presented by Ciroc Vodka, in Los Angeles. The star-studded guest list included three members of the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian.

All three Kar-Jenners looked amazing, as per usual. Kim wore a floor-length, gold gown with major Old Hollywood vibes and Kylie was fire as always in a low-cut, sequined black gown with a very high leg slit. But the highlight was definitely Khloé's look.

Khloé went topless (and braless) in a shiny, metallic gold blazer and matching pants. The single-button jacket closed at the bellybutton, creating a deep, deep (deep) v-neck effect. Khloé accessorized the sparkling pantsuit with matching gold shoes and wore her hair in a shoulder-grazing, blonde bob.

The three Kardashian-Jenner sisters posed for photos together at the upscale birthday bash.

