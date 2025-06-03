Kendall Jenner Copies Early-Aughts Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row Flip-Flops and Jeans

This look is straight out of '04.

Kendall Jenner wears a white T-shirt with a suede jacket in NYC.
Ever since The Row's Spring 2025 collection dropped, its flip-flops with jeans look has divided the fashion industry. Some style enthusiasts are staying loyal to their denim and retro sneakers combo, but a few key names are following the Olsen twins' lead. So far, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have pulled off the divisive duo with ease, meaning the formula is on its way to celebrity staple status.

On May 30, the eldest Jenner looked like she walked straight out of The Row's latest catalog and onto the streets of Malibu in an early aughts-inspired ensemble. To no surprise, she sourced the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label for at least one piece: the Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber. The black V-shaped flip flops peeked out from underneath her distressed light-wash jeans—which she rolled up to ensure everyone saw her sandals.

Kendall Jenner pulls off the divisive flip-flops with jeans combo, inspired by The Row Spring 2025.

Kendall Jenner looks straight out of The Row Spring 2025 in flip-flops and jeans.

From there, the 818 founder channeled Y2K fashion once again—specifically, Mary-Kate's closet in '04. On top, she layered a plain white tee over a striped long-sleeve. Jenner's outfit seemed to blend the New York Minute actor's current style with her original aesthetic. Back in the early aughts, Mary-Kate was a strong supporter of long-sleeve layering. The A-lister occasionally paired it with ripped jeans and flip flops. The only piece missing from Jenner's Mary-Kate moment? A floppy newsboy cap.

Mary-Kate wears jeans with flop flops, alongside a layered T-shirt and long-sleeve look.

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted in 2004 wearing her signature set: jeans and flip-flops, plus, a T-shirt overtop a long-sleeve.

All this to say? Mary-Kate's 2004 rotation is still the ultimate cool-girl uniform—minus the headgear.

