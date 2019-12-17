The Kardashian-Jenners have experienced a little turbulence amongst their ranks this year: Namely, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have repeatedly clashed on camera, while Kourtney has openly kontemplated (sorry) bidding farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians altogether. What's more, it looks like the family abandoned a holiday tradition this year: No Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card has materialized in 2019, with Kim and husband Kanye West releasing their own last week.

According to E!, however, there's no need to panic about the absence of a festive family photoshoot. An anonymous source explained that the Kardashian-Jenners "decided to each do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families," adding, "It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme, they all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card."

Kim and Kanye released their own card with children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in order to avoid the stress of organizing a group shoot, People reports. "It’s been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card," an unnamed source told the magazine. "Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year." Fair enough!

Meanwhile, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie are all planning their own holiday photoshoots with their children, E! writes. Kourtney's will feature Scott Disick and their children, while Khloé and Kylie "haven't said if they are including Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott but are very proud of being strong mothers and love to show that off," the anonymous source said.

And there's still a chance the entire family kould be kaptured on kamera, E! notes. "Kris Jenner has suggested that they will take a huge photo together when they are all in one place for Christmas Eve," the source said. "It's easier and they are being more low-key this year."

