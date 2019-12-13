The Kardashian Christmas card (Khristmas Kard?) is by now almost as popular as the Royal Family Christmas cards. There's always something to look at, and now that the family is so huge, it's kind of a fun activity seeing who's in it, and how much the kids have grown. Well, Kim Kardashian just came out with her family's Christmas card, and you have to see it because it is VERY different than expected.

Kardashian captioned the photo simply, "The West Family Christmas Card 2019." And I looove it. The whole family is in sweats, looking effortlessly casual mind you. Kanye West is the only one who's not looking at the camera as he holds Chicago (look at those pigtails!). Kim holds Psalm (chubby cheeked amazingness, yes please), and Saint and North sit looking at the camera and grinning cheerfully. (Update: It's apparently the first photo of the family together since Psalm was born in May, too!)

Obviously in the past the Kardashian card has sometimes been a lot more full—also, as you might have noticed, Kim made sure to note that this was the West card, so maybe they're all doing separate ones this year/there might be a full Kardashian card coming? Unclear. This is a lot more pared down than the 2018 version, which had a huge number of their kiddos. At the time, Kim wrote,

"This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!"

So this is very clearly a different vibe for the family of six this year.

Here's the image:

Oh and here's last year's:

Amazing.

