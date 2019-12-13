image
Today's Top Stories
1
Door Knocking With Field Organizers in Iowa
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Kate Middleton Debuted a Gorgeous New Diamond Ring
image
4
24 Gifts for a Jane Austen Lover
image
5
15 Party-Worthy New Year's Eve Dresses

Kim Kardashian Just Posted Her Family Christmas Card for 2019

image
By Katherine J Igoe
WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin - Arrivals
Lars NikiGetty Images

The Kardashian Christmas card (Khristmas Kard?) is by now almost as popular as the Royal Family Christmas cards. There's always something to look at, and now that the family is so huge, it's kind of a fun activity seeing who's in it, and how much the kids have grown. Well, Kim Kardashian just came out with her family's Christmas card, and you have to see it because it is VERY different than expected.

Kardashian captioned the photo simply, "The West Family Christmas Card 2019." And I looove it. The whole family is in sweats, looking effortlessly casual mind you. Kanye West is the only one who's not looking at the camera as he holds Chicago (look at those pigtails!). Kim holds Psalm (chubby cheeked amazingness, yes please), and Saint and North sit looking at the camera and grinning cheerfully. (Update: It's apparently the first photo of the family together since Psalm was born in May, too!)

Obviously in the past the Kardashian card has sometimes been a lot more full—also, as you might have noticed, Kim made sure to note that this was the West card, so maybe they're all doing separate ones this year/there might be a full Kardashian card coming? Unclear. This is a lot more pared down than the 2018 version, which had a huge number of their kiddos. At the time, Kim wrote,

"This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!"

So this is very clearly a different vibe for the family of six this year.

Here's the image:

View this post on Instagram

The West Family Christmas Card 2019

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Oh and here's last year's:

Amazing.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA
Kim Kardashian Posts a Family Photo from Tokyo
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Kim K's Thanksgiving Photos Are So Cute
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds and James Reynolds Ryan Has Thoughts About Daughter Wanting to Act
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Tries on Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively How Ryan Responded to Q on His Baby's Name
Celebrities Visit Build - June 17, 2019 Emily Ratajkowski Wrote "F*ck Harvey" On Her Arm
Smirnoff Vodka Kicks Off Summer Cocktail Season With Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen Has Secret Hot Cocoa Ingredients
image Kendall Jenner Dressed Up as Kylie to Troll Her
The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA Kim Kardashian Posts a Family Photo from Tokyo
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image How Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Ageless Glow
image Here's an Old Pic of Meghan at a High School Dance