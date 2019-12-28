The Royal Family Is Hiring a New Housekeeping Assistant for Windsor Castle

There's a new job opening on the royal family's staff.

The royal family is looking for a new housekeeping assistant to join the staff at Windsor Castle.

According to the job posting, the person who gets the job will have the option to live on the grounds at Windsor Castle, which happens to be where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside.

If you dream of working for the royal family, get your résumé ready.

According to a new post on the royal family's official website, they're hiring for a new Housekeeping Assistant to join the staff at Windsor Castle.

The official posting describes the role as follows:



"It’s working as a team to achieve exceptional results.

It’s being encouraged to gain new skills. And it’s delivering extraordinary service in incredible surroundings. This is what makes a career with the Royal Household so different.

This is a career pathway in hospitality that will develop your housekeeping skills and expertise. Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.

Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards. And you’ll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too.

In an environment where development and training is commonplace, you’ll be able to grow your skills."



Windsor Castle. Epics Getty Images

And, if you're worried about not having the right experience on your résumé to get the gig, get ready to breathe a sigh of relief. According to the job posting, "previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential." Instead, the royal family is "more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges."

Some skills that are essential? Attention to detail, pride in your work, high personal standards, good teamwork skills, and strong organization and time management skills. And, "above all, you’ll be eager to learn new skills and develop a hospitality career."

While the role will be based at Windsor Castle, the posting does note that it will involve travel to other Royal residences.

Benefits of the job, which involves working 40 hours a week over the course of five days (and may include weekend work), include: a comprehensive benefits package, 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15% employer contribution pension scheme (with the option for flexibility—to increase contributions or draw down as salary), training and development, and a range of catering and recreational facilities.

Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live. GOR Getty Images

The biggest benefit of all, however? The option to live-in. As in, the option to live on the grounds of Windsor Castle. You know, the same grounds on which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live. NBD. (There is a salary adjustment if you decide to live on the property, but it sounds totally worth it).

