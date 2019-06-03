The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing the plans to renovate their home at Frogmore Cottage.



Construction was put on hold while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adjusted to life with their first child, Archie Harrison, but plans for the royal property have now restarted.



According to People, renovations so far include green energy, a specialized yoga floor and a change of both inner and outer decor—but there's still more to be completed.

It’s almost one month exactly since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time. They welcomed their son Archie Harrison into the world on May 6, and have been enjoying some all-important family bonding time away from the spotlight since.

With four weeks of nothing but magical moments and special VIP visitors, things are starting to get back to normal over at Frogmore Cottage, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now restarted the renovation work on their home. Fingers crossed Archie is a heavy sleeper...

Meghan and Harry moved from Kensington Palace into their new Windsor home back in April, and the new parents were understandably keen to put their own stamp on the place. With Frogmore in an originally “dilapidated” condition, extensive construction work took place before the big move. As well as bringing it to a liveable condition, some of the finishing touches reportedly included a special yoga space, a green energy-savvy set-up, and even an organic vegetable garden for an extra wholesome touch.

But if you thought they were all done with Extreme Home Makeover: Royal Edition, think again. Now that the Duke and Duchess are settled in with Archie, their team have picked up tools again. According to construction plans published by The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, the couple are now focusing on the outside of the house, along with introducing a custom kitchen and dining room into their home. That makes total sense, as Meghan LOVES her cooking and hosting.

People also report that another major project involves “redecorating its gutters and downpipes” (much less exciting than a new kitchen), along with new doors, windows, outer walls, and giving some attention to other buildings on the property. Oh, and don’t forget the garden, which is apparently getting a child-friendly refresh, too.

Harry, grab your construction hat, spade, and high vis jacket. We’ll meet you at the vegetable patch to help out.

