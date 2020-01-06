image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
Can You Become Immune to Your Skincare?
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
4
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen
image
5
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things

Couple Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Golden Globes

image
By Sally Holmes
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Golden Globes
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader are officially dating! The couple (!!!) just made their debut as a COUPLE (!!!!!) on the Golden Globes red carpet. The pair have been fueling dating rumors for a few weeks now: They were first spotted grabbing coffee in Hader's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and were most recently photographed grocery shopping together in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. But their Golden Globes appearance is the first official confirmation we've received of their relationship status.

Hader is nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role in HBO's Barry. Ahead of their red carpet appearance, Bilson's makeup artist shared a very sweet photo of the couple and some behind-the-scenes photos of the OC actress's beauty look, writing: "And they're off to the Globes! The cutest couple ever @rachelbilson and #billhader! ❤️ Rachel's hair by @davynewkirk, styled by @nicolechavezstyle and makeup by me! Breakdown coming soon! #goldenglobes #rachelbilson"

Cutest couple indeed!

Hader and Bilson starred in The To Do List in 2013 together. Hader split from his wife, Maggie Carey in 2017; they share three daughters together, Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. Bilson was last linked to Nick Viall (yes, The Bachelor/Bachelorette's Nick Viall), and shares a daughter, Briar Rose, 5, with ex Hayden Christensen.

For the big moment, Hader chose a classic tux and Bilson wore a gorgeous Brock Collection gown with a lacy, lingerie-inspired bodice and skirt with delicate gold embroidery. The new couple (!!!) looked fab.

Related Stories
image
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
image
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Beyoncé Is Golden at the Golden Globes
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Gwyneth Paltrow Just Rebranded the Naked Dress
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Looked Amazing at Golden Globes
image Hair Embellishments Lit Up the Globes Red Carpet
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
image Did Giuliana Call Kirsten Jennifer by Accident?
image Jen & Reese Are Giving Us 'Friends' Nostalgia
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Kerry Washington Stuns in a Blazer & Belly Chain