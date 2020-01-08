The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Their Move to North America

image
By Sally Holmes
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Karwai TangGetty Images

Just this morning, it seemed that Buckingham Palace had put the kibosh on rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to move to Canada, telling The Daily Mail that they would not comment on the "speculation" and confirming that the pair will be undertaking more royal events in the coming weeks. But! This afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in a lengthy Instagram post that, after much consideration, they will split their time between continents, explaining they "plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Though the Sussexes didn't specify exactly where in North America they plan to spend their time, Canada is the most likely location. Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie have spent the last few weeks in Vancouver Island, and before she married, Meghan lived in Toronto. A friend of the pair had told The Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess planned to be in Canada for a stretch of time in the coming months:

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too. Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage. There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect. But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them. That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that. It’s been a very tough year—they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby—so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.”
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Meghan and Harry Step Down From Royal Family

Just yesterday, Meghan expressed how much the family of three had enjoyed their time in the country. "It was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son too...Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experience from the people but also to walk around and to see the beauty of Canada and to see Archie go ‘gasp’ when we walked around, to see how stunning it is … it’s meant a lot to us. It was important for us to start our year here and say thank you.”

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

