The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Step Down From Royal Family
image
2
The Great Skincare Reset
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Three
3
The Coats You Should Consider Investing In
Creative businesswoman texting on cell phone in office
4
How Do I Fight Burnout and Reset for Work in 2020?
image
5
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Stepping Down From Senior Royal Duties

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Major news for royals fans: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step down from their royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, explaining that the decision would enable them to raise their son in the way they feel is best and focus on the launch of their new charity.

Read their statement below:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

According to royal reporter Chris Ship, this essentially means that Meghan and Harry are resigning from official responsibilities.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Royal reporter Omid Scobie later clarified how Meg and Harry will work with the media, stating that they will no longer participate in the Royal Rota system and will continue to share information from their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. You can find out exactly what that means here.

It's unclear what this will mean regarding the amount of official public appearances the Duke and Duchess will participate in, but it is clear that this has been a very thought-out decision from the duo. It may have come as a surprise to some members of the royal family, however; BBC's royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote: "BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed.'"

The Queen's office also seems to have a slightly different take on it. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Meghan Markle Is Glowing In a Camel Coat
image
Meghan Markle Was Spotted Hiking in Canada

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Meghan and Harry Subtly Shade the U.K. Tabloids
Queen Elizabeth II Visits Berlin The Royal Family Responds to Harry & Meghan Break
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Money
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2 Meghan and Harry Will Still Live at Frogmore
BRITAIN-ROYALS Best Twitter Reactions About Meghan and Harry News
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Sussexes Announce Plans to Move to North America
image Palace Responds to Report Meghan & Harry May Move
image
Just a Bunch of Royals Looking Totally Casual
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Meghan Markle Is Glowing In a Camel Coat
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen