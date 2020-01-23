Meghan Markle Reportedly Loves the Idea of Being the Family Breadwinner

Per sources speaking to Us Weekly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are incredibly happy about their decision to step back as senior royals.

Meghan's reportedly happy that her work might make her the family breadwinner, and that she might help Harry learn more about "the real world."

Meghan's been busy since stepping down, both with patronages and in Canada.

Now that a deal has officially been struck for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step back as senior royals, the couple is reportedly very excited about their current situation and thinking ahead about what's to come. Per Us Weekly, "Meghan is 'so happy,' says the source, and so is Harry. 'He’s really excited about the next chapter in their lives.'"

Meghan's even hoping to teach Harry about what Us Weekly deems "the real world." "'She doesn’t come from millions,' says another insider. 'She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.'"

The source added, "Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner...She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time."

Stating the obvious here: Go Meghan! I get the concept of "the real world" that Us Weekly is talking about, but I also think that Harry is pretty smart and tried to have as "normal" a life as he could, given the circumstances (being a royal is like literally no other job, so I get that it'd be a different world no matter what). Frankly, so much discussion has been centered around "how will they make money?" that the fact that they have already given this a lot of thought means that they've been strategic about that aspect.

Also, remember, Meghan's been active on causes she cares about since she was a little girl, and she continues to be active on her patronages despite the step back:

So she doesn't have any plans to slow down, which is awesome.

