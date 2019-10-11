image
Meghan Markle's Day of the Girl Video Includes an Adorable Throwback of Her as a Young Girl

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Markle provides the voiceover, and the footage includes never-before-seen footage of her time in Africa, as well as old footage of the royal as an 11-year-old, writing a letter about a sexist advertisement.

        Today is International Day of the Girl, created by the UN to highlight suffering and inequality of women around the world and celebrate women's achievements and potential. Meghan Markle, who has made women's rights a cause of hers for a long, long time, just released a video via their Sussex Royal Instagram. And, lo and behold, there's footage of an 11-year-old Meghan championing a cause!

        The caption includes the explanation: "The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact.

        "HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: 'Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.' To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you."

        Ok, first, not that we need it, but this is definitely proof that Markle has been doing really great work for a LONG time. And second—was she not the cutest little kid ever? So adorable, I can't even stand it. Apparently there's also never-before-seen footage of her in Africa as well.

        In the video, young Markle explains, "If you see something that you don't like or are are offended by, on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people."

        Here's the video:

        View this post on Instagram

        [Sound On 🔈] Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence. It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be. The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact. HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: “Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.” • To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you. Video©️SussexRoyal (Images used are from accounts we have followed and PA images)

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Gah, I love it so much!

