This morning, the official Sussex Royal account published a video for International Day of the Girl.

Markle provides the voiceover, and the footage includes never-before-seen footage of her time in Africa, as well as old footage of the royal as an 11-year-old, writing a letter about a sexist advertisement.

Markle has been honest about her "brutal" younger years in the past, but this is a lovely contrast that shows just how active she's always been.

Today is International Day of the Girl, created by the UN to highlight suffering and inequality of women around the world and celebrate women's achievements and potential. Meghan Markle, who has made women's rights a cause of hers for a long, long time, just released a video via their Sussex Royal Instagram. And, lo and behold, there's footage of an 11-year-old Meghan championing a cause!

The caption includes the explanation: "The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact.

"HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: 'Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.' To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you."

Ok, first, not that we need it, but this is definitely proof that Markle has been doing really great work for a LONG time. And second—was she not the cutest little kid ever? So adorable, I can't even stand it. Apparently there's also never-before-seen footage of her in Africa as well.

In the video, young Markle explains, "If you see something that you don't like or are are offended by, on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people."

Here's the video:

Gah, I love it so much!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE