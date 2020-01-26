image
The World Mourns the Death of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

image
By Rachel Epstein
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
Harry HowGetty Images

Update, 5:41 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press conference that nine peopleeight passengers and one pilotwere on board the helicopter. There were no survivors. While various outlets have confirmed that Bryant and his daughter were among the victims, the sheriff stated he would not confirm until the coroner does his job.

Update, 4:17 p.m.: Kobe Bryant's rep has confirmed to TMZ that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi, was killed in the crash with her father. They were reportedly heading to Gianna's travel basketball game. Gigi's teammate and their parent were also on board.

Very tragic news this Sunday afternoon: NBA legend and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to confirm the news, which was then followed by multiple reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Los Angeles Times.

While details remain unknown, outlets are reporting that the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection was flying in his helicopter over Calabasas when it caught fire and crashed. Five people, including Bryant, died.

NBA fans and celebrities alike immediately shared their grief and sadness on social media:

Such a sad day. #RIP

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things.... and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever 💔#kobebryant #giannabryant #restinpeace 💔

Love is forever.

Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️#8 #24

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

Bryant was 41 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

