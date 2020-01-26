The World Mourns the Death of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Update, 5:41 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press conference that nine people—eight passengers and one pilot—were on board the helicopter. There were no survivors. While various outlets have confirmed that Bryant and his daughter were among the victims, the sheriff stated he would not confirm until the coroner does his job.

Update, 4:17 p.m.: Kobe Bryant's rep has confirmed to TMZ that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi, was killed in the crash with her father. They were reportedly heading to Gianna's travel basketball game. Gigi's teammate and their parent were also on board.

Very tragic news this Sunday afternoon: NBA legend and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to confirm the news, which was then followed by multiple reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Los Angeles Times.

While details remain unknown, outlets are reporting that the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection was flying in his helicopter over Calabasas when it caught fire and crashed. Five people, including Bryant, died.

NBA fans and celebrities alike immediately shared their grief and sadness on social media:

Not 8 😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking

unbelievable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

My thoughts are with everyone grieving. If the loss of a public figure hits hard, feel whatever you feel. Grief clarifies what we mean to one another and sometimes those connections are unexpected. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players the game has ever known.



My thoughts are with his family, his city, and the entire NBA community. https://t.co/0Ef9sZeWy7 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.



Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

completely heartbroken and speechless. Sending all my love to vanessa, his kids , and the other families involved 💜💛 — Fergie (@Fergie) January 26, 2020

Watching the news reports & my heart is so torn like many of the fans that r devastated over the news of the tragedy involving @kobebryant HEARTBREAKING ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020

I’ve just learned that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020

at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/tjKUYXCUgb — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

I remember Kobe bringing his daughters to the WRINKLE IN TIME premiere and talking about its meaning for him as a father. He loved his girls so. LA weeps today, as do fans around the world. Goodbye, Kobe and Gianna. Our memories of you will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/rq2kEXPhOQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

My heart is completely broken for Vanessa, the entire Bryant family, and all those on board. A father, husband, philanthropist, and one of California’s most brilliant icons, Kobe transcended sports.



Let's all hold those we love a little tighter today and every day. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 41 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here