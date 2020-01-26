The World Mourns the Death of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Update, 5:41 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press conference that nine people—eight passengers and one pilot—were on board the helicopter. There were no survivors. While various outlets have confirmed that Bryant and his daughter were among the victims, the sheriff stated he would not confirm until the coroner does his job.
Update, 4:17 p.m.: Kobe Bryant's rep has confirmed to TMZ that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi, was killed in the crash with her father. They were reportedly heading to Gianna's travel basketball game. Gigi's teammate and their parent were also on board.
Very tragic news this Sunday afternoon: NBA legend and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. TMZ was the first to confirm the news, which was then followed by multiple reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Los Angeles Times.
While details remain unknown, outlets are reporting that the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection was flying in his helicopter over Calabasas when it caught fire and crashed. Five people, including Bryant, died.
NBA fans and celebrities alike immediately shared their grief and sadness on social media:
Not 8 😞😞🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 26, 2020
unbelievable
I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020
My thoughts are with everyone grieving. If the loss of a public figure hits hard, feel whatever you feel. Grief clarifies what we mean to one another and sometimes those connections are unexpected.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 26, 2020
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020
This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020
Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020
Fuckin terrible 😪— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
🙏🏽😢 🏀 they’ll never be another 24/8🌹
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on
View this post on Instagram
I don’t even know what to say other than I am devastated to the core. 💔
A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on
View this post on Instagram
An inspiration on and off the court. Someone who I respected and idolized so much. Thank you Kobe for being you. For teaching us all the concept of hard work and inspiring those around you. Life is fragile and we all must remember this. My heart goes out to his family and friends. ❤️#legend #mambamentality🐍 #kobebryant #legend
A post shared by CARLI LLOYD (@carlilloyd) on
Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players the game has ever known.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 26, 2020
My thoughts are with his family, his city, and the entire NBA community. https://t.co/0Ef9sZeWy7
View this post on Instagram
This moment is so surreal that it doesn’t seem real and I have no clue what to say ❤️I’m beyond grateful to have witnessed his impact, how many people he’s inspired and uplifted on and off the court. My heart breaks for everyone on board and we send our prayers and love to their families ❤️
A post shared by Yara (يارا) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Deeply shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020
Sending all my thoughts to their families and loved ones in this devastating moment. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA
completely heartbroken and speechless. Sending all my love to vanessa, his kids , and the other families involved 💜💛— Fergie (@Fergie) January 26, 2020
Watching the news reports & my heart is so torn like many of the fans that r devastated over the news of the tragedy involving @kobebryant HEARTBREAKING !— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage. At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do. I watched every interview, I read every quote of his, and I wish that he knew how many times he saved me, how many times he helped me access a champion in myself that I couldn’t have seen on my own, how many times he helped me use my own demons, how many times he taught me how to use pain to make me a better person, how many times he taught me by example about life by the way he carried himself and the way he saw things.... and I never got the chance to tell him this in person. I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for. His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever 💔#kobebryant #giannabryant #restinpeace 💔
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
View this post on Instagram
This is too much. Rest In Peace and love together, legends. Growing up a Kobe fan brought so much joy to my life, like so many, and we were all so excited to see sweet Gigi play someday. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and all the families affected by this tragedy.
A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on
I’ve just learned that Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who loved basketball just as much as her dad did, has also passed away today. My heart is with the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/TTjrGY2lyE— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2020
we love you Kobe!! 😔💙 #GOAT— Chilombo (@JheneAiko) January 26, 2020
at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/tjKUYXCUgb— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I’m sick! I can’t imagine the pain your family is feeling loosing your amazing daughter Giana and you. Feels like we all just lost a part of our family. We just spent New Years with you and yours, and I hope I’m still sleeping and will wake up from this nightmare. Thank you for changing the game and dedicating so much of your life! Mamba Mentality 4 Life! You’re Mike’s Idol who’s my best friend and one of the most creative genious’s I know n seeing you play court side your final season n you dappin us up mid game will be a staple and memory in our friendship forever. RIP! I’m sick
A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
I remember Kobe bringing his daughters to the WRINKLE IN TIME premiere and talking about its meaning for him as a father. He loved his girls so. LA weeps today, as do fans around the world. Goodbye, Kobe and Gianna. Our memories of you will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/rq2kEXPhOQ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2020
Kobe, We love you brother— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
My heart is completely broken for Vanessa, the entire Bryant family, and all those on board. A father, husband, philanthropist, and one of California’s most brilliant icons, Kobe transcended sports.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 26, 2020
Let's all hold those we love a little tighter today and every day.
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what Vanessa is going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and baby girl. I cry just thinking’s about it. I am praying for their family and everyone’s families who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
What a sad day today. Kobe you are a legend. I remember the time I was in the front row of a Celtics-Lakers game and you came by shouting my name. It put a huge smile on my face. Just a honor to be recognized from the greatest. You will be missed and always remembered as the Hero that you are. Sending my love and prayers to his family. #RIP
A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on
We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️#8 #24
A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on
View this post on Instagram
sadly, i never personally knew you, but knowing i’m capable of all these emotions for someone i only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever. you had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports and through your soul. we feel you so heavily today, i know you can feel us too. rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. my heart truly goes out to all the families. give a big hug to the people you love today and always
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on
View this post on Instagram
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Bryant was 41 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
