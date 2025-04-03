Kendall Jenner Clinches a Victory for the Bomber Jacket Trend at a Championship Soccer Match
The model cheered on her hometown team in spring's sportiest jacket trend.
Kendall Jenner moonlights as one of the world's top-paid supermodels, but longtime followers know she's really more of a jock. After all, she's the daughter of Olympian Caitlin Jenner. She was basically born into loving sports of all kinds, from horseback riding and basketball to softball and gymnastics.
Now, the 29-year-old can add yet another spectator sport to her rotation: soccer. On April 2, Jenner swung by the Concacaf Champions Cup to cheer on Los Angeles Football Club against Inter Miami at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Winning clearly runs in the family, because her hometown MLS team ended up reigning victorious at the match. But I have a strong feeling Jenner's lucky chocolate brown leather bomber jacket—as well as her Los Angeles FC scarf and snapback hat—played a role in the triumph, too.
With a moto-inspired stand collar, padded shape, and smocked cuffs, Jenner has definitely worn this very same bomber before. In November of last year, she pulled it out of her closet for dinner at Sushi Park, where she paired the Top Gun-inspired outwear with a beige baseball cap, black jeans, loafers, and a matching brown clutch. Hailey Bieber also happens to own an identical jacket and was last spotted sporting in late October.
In February, Jenner styled a slightly different brown bomber with a pointed collar and a waxed finish for Paris Fashion Week with straight-leg jeans, a Siegelman Stable trucket hat, SALT sunglasses, and brown square-toe boots.
Although Jenner has been working with stylist Dani Michelle to channel a Caroline Bessette Kennedy-coded '90s minimalist aesthetic over the last few years, there will always be room in her wardrobe for other nods to classic American nostalgia. The leather bomber jacket trend, much like the chunky gold jewelry trend, pays homage to the style instincts of the 1980s. Saint Laurent has been leading the charge on reviving the flight jacket on the spring 2025 runways, but needless to say, muses like Jenner, Bieber, and Bella Hadid have been helping creative director Anthony Vaccarello shepherd it along. With the It-girl holy trinity rallying behind it, the sky's the limit for the bomber jacket trend.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
