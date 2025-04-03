Kendall Jenner moonlights as one of the world's top-paid supermodels, but longtime followers know she's really more of a jock. After all, she's the daughter of Olympian Caitlin Jenner. She was basically born into loving sports of all kinds, from horseback riding and basketball to softball and gymnastics.

Now, the 29-year-old can add yet another spectator sport to her rotation: soccer. On April 2, Jenner swung by the Concacaf Champions Cup to cheer on Los Angeles Football Club against Inter Miami at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Winning clearly runs in the family, because her hometown MLS team ended up reigning victorious at the match. But I have a strong feeling Jenner's lucky chocolate brown leather bomber jacket—as well as her Los Angeles FC scarf and snapback hat—played a role in the triumph, too.

Kendall Jenner layers a brown bomber jacket with a Los Angeles Football Club hat and scarf. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

With a moto-inspired stand collar, padded shape, and smocked cuffs, Jenner has definitely worn this very same bomber before. In November of last year, she pulled it out of her closet for dinner at Sushi Park, where she paired the Top Gun-inspired outwear with a beige baseball cap, black jeans, loafers, and a matching brown clutch. Hailey Bieber also happens to own an identical jacket and was last spotted sporting in late October.

In February, Jenner styled a slightly different brown bomber with a pointed collar and a waxed finish for Paris Fashion Week with straight-leg jeans, a Siegelman Stable trucket hat, SALT sunglasses, and brown square-toe boots.

Dunst Dunst Oversized Vintage Leather Blouson $800 at Revolve

Although Jenner has been working with stylist Dani Michelle to channel a Caroline Bessette Kennedy-coded '90s minimalist aesthetic over the last few years, there will always be room in her wardrobe for other nods to classic American nostalgia. The leather bomber jacket trend, much like the chunky gold jewelry trend, pays homage to the style instincts of the 1980s. Saint Laurent has been leading the charge on reviving the flight jacket on the spring 2025 runways, but needless to say, muses like Jenner, Bieber, and Bella Hadid have been helping creative director Anthony Vaccarello shepherd it along. With the It-girl holy trinity rallying behind it, the sky's the limit for the bomber jacket trend.

