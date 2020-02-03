Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Paul Rudd's Son Is His Doppelgänger at the Super Bowl

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Super Bowl LIV Pregame
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

In the world of celebrity lookalikes, particularly celebs with lookalike kids, I present to you the ultimate dad-son twinning moment of them all: Paul Rudd and his son Jack Sullivan Rudd at this year's Super Bowl. Jack is only 14 (he's the older of Paul and wife Julie Yaeger's two kids), but it is clear that he is on his way to looking the exact same as his dad.

The picture was initially highlighted as an "Avengers" moment by ET (Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye, while Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man) but fans immediately spotted that Jack was Paul's mini-me. Seriously, just look at him. The same eyebrow shape. The same jaw. The same height. The same adorable smirk. The only difference is Jack's hair is a little floofier—although, looking at pictures of Paul as a young man (see below) his hair was also floofy back then.

This isn't the first time we've seen Jack join his dad at an event, but he has grown so much since he appeared when Paul was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Paul Rudd Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Here's the ET Avengers post where fans first noticed the similarities:

And here's Paul in 1999, with that same floofy hair:

"The Cider House Rules" Beverly Hills Premiere
Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

Good lord. Okay, but his son should totally act alongside him in a movie, right? Right??

