Prince George Looks Just Like a Young Prince William During Fun Night Out with His Dad and Billionaire Godfather

Prince George and Prince William are two of the most passionate Aston Villa fans around, so it's no surprise that they were in the stands during the football club's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The father/son duo recently returned from watching the two teams face off in Paris, and they were back at it on Tuesday night, joined by George's godfather, the Duke of Westminster and his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Westminster, along with one of the young prince's friends.

The pre-teen prince, who will celebrate his 12th birthday in July, is looking more and more like a young Prince William every day. In adorable photos and videos from the event, George is seen jumping out of his seat to cheer for Aston Villa as well as mirroring his dad's nervous expressions when the team was behind.

George even dressed like his dad, wearing an Aston Villa scarf over a blue sweater with a white collared shirt underneath, while the Prince of Wales sported the club's maroon hue for his own sweater, paired with a light blue shirt and blue jacket.

Prince George looked jubilant as he celebrated an Aston Villa goal on April 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Father and son (along with the Duke of Westminster, seated below William) made similar expressions as they watched the game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince George and George's friend were on the edge of their seats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke of Westminster, a longtime friend of Prince William and Prince Harry, serves as a godfather not only to Prince George, but also to the Duke of Sussex's son, Prince Archie. He married his wife, Olivia Henson, in a stunning June 2024 wedding attended by the Prince of Wales, and in March, the couple announced they were expecting their first child this summer.

During Prince William and George's trip to Paris, the father of three said he loves bonding with his son over their shared love of football. “I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition," William told TNT Sports, adding, "I think those memories are really important to create."

And while Aston Villa was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night, it's unlikely fans will have to wait long to see the future kings attend another match together.