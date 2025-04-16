Prince George Looks Just Like a Young Prince William During Fun Night Out with His Dad and Billionaire Godfather
The 11-year-old joined his father and the Duke of Westminster for an exciting football match in Birmingham.
Prince George and Prince William are two of the most passionate Aston Villa fans around, so it's no surprise that they were in the stands during the football club's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The father/son duo recently returned from watching the two teams face off in Paris, and they were back at it on Tuesday night, joined by George's godfather, the Duke of Westminster and his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Westminster, along with one of the young prince's friends.
The pre-teen prince, who will celebrate his 12th birthday in July, is looking more and more like a young Prince William every day. In adorable photos and videos from the event, George is seen jumping out of his seat to cheer for Aston Villa as well as mirroring his dad's nervous expressions when the team was behind.
George even dressed like his dad, wearing an Aston Villa scarf over a blue sweater with a white collared shirt underneath, while the Prince of Wales sported the club's maroon hue for his own sweater, paired with a light blue shirt and blue jacket.
The Duke of Westminster, a longtime friend of Prince William and Prince Harry, serves as a godfather not only to Prince George, but also to the Duke of Sussex's son, Prince Archie. He married his wife, Olivia Henson, in a stunning June 2024 wedding attended by the Prince of Wales, and in March, the couple announced they were expecting their first child this summer.
During Prince William and George's trip to Paris, the father of three said he loves bonding with his son over their shared love of football. “I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition," William told TNT Sports, adding, "I think those memories are really important to create."
And while Aston Villa was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night, it's unlikely fans will have to wait long to see the future kings attend another match together.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
