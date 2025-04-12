How Kate Middleton Is Influencing Son Prince George's Fashion Choices, Starting With One of Her Favorite Brands

Prince George reportedly "insists on dressing" just like his dad, Prince William. However, George's mom, Kate Middleton, is seemingly having quite an influence on the future king, too.

While George has regularly been called Prince William's "mini-me," Princess Kate appears to be helping her eldest son with his style. During an appearance at a soccer game alongside Prince William on April 9, Prince George wore a stylish navy blazer from Reiss, via Hello! magazine. The Princess of Wales has worn Reiss clothing numerous times, incorporating the brand's chic blazers and rewearable dresses into her wardrobe. As a result, George's Reiss blazer doesn't seem like an accident, but a very purposeful decision to cultivate the young prince's style with brands his parents trust.

Princess Kate's style is continually praised, with items the royal has worn regularly selling out. It seems entirely possible that George could have the very same effect on the general public in the not-too-distant future.

Prince George wearing a navy jacket from Reiss on April 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William and George, who are both Aston Villa FC fans , were photographed in Paris on April 9, during the UEFA Champions League. The pair were joined by William's friend Thomas van Straubenzee at Parc des Princes stadium to watch Paris Saint-Germain play against Aston Villa.

Prince William gave an unexpected interview to TNT Sports regarding the game, which was shared in an Instagram Reel . Discussing his attendance in Paris, William explained, "Well I've got my son here as well, I'm on best behavior." The Prince of Wales also shared his hope that Aston Villa may succeed in winning the Champions League for the first time in 43 years. "I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition," the royal explained. "I hope it's not 43 years before the next time it happens. I think those memories are really important to create."