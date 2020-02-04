I'm ready to make a formal declaration: My number one celebrity baby is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, and if you don't already follow her on Instagram (her account's run by her hilarious parents), I simply don't understand the life choices you've made thus far.

Take, for instance, a photo posted last week, in which Kaavia sits in a tent at the beach next to a large pile of chips, captioned, "Dont judge me. My version of a great day at the beach." (Your version is the best version, Kaavia!) Or, enjoy this Boomerang of a giggling Kaavia grabbing some limes, posted with the caption, "My mama said she needed limes. Hmmmm y'all mamas ask for limes/salt/tequila after your tantrums? No, just me huh." Come for the adorable baby! Stay for the hilarious captions!

Kaavia might just have outdone herself in her latest video, however, in which she explores a new passion: DJing. "Everybody's a "celebrity DJ" now huh?! Yes, you are absolutely right and I'm available for all your corporate event needs. PS, I do not take requests and dont bump the booth," the caption reads. She's got the headphones, she's got the microphone, and she's not afraid to adjust a dial or two. Consider yourself hired, Kaavia!

One last gift, in case your Tuesday's already feeling interminable: Last Halloween, Kaavia followed in her mom's iconic footsteps, the duo sporting matching Bring It On cheer uniforms (yes, it's been 20 years since the movie came out, and yes, Union looks exactly the same). Behold, the Clovers:

