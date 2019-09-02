Friday marked five years of marriage for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and the pair are celebrating in style: on a yacht in the French Riviera, to be precise. Gabrielle shared a series of unspeakably gorgeous photos on Instagram, in which she emerges from a hot tub in a blue bikini looking like she's having the time of her life. Happy anniversary, Gabrielle and Dwyane! Your membership in the Top 10 Celebrity Couples Club remains untouchable.

In an earlier photo of the couple, Gabrielle revealed just how well the couple are eating on their trip. "We eatin gluten & dairy," she captioned a picture of the pair, both sporting the characteristic smiles of someone who's just enjoyed some superlative French cheese.

Meanwhile, Dwyane revealed himself as the photographer behind Gabrielle's stunning photos in a hilarious Instagram post, stirring some drama in the Teigen-Legend household by doing so. Sharing a photo of himself snapping Gabrielle, he captioned it, "Fellas this is the new age reason for getting married. So women can have an ALL TIME photographer," adding the hashtag "#MYLIFEHERWAY."

John Legend, who Chrissy Teigen recently called out for his poor performance as an Instagram husband, liked the post—which didn't go unnoticed by Chrissy. She commented, "@johnlegend why the fuck did you of all people like this," to which John responded, "#goodinstagramhusband." I love all four of these hilarious people. Is there any room for a fifth in that friendship?

