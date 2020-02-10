Many stars walked the Oscars red carpet tonight, including Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor is nominated for Best Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and LDC (as co-star Brad Pitt likes to call him) brought a date to help celebrate the special night: girlfriend Camila Morrone. The two have been linked since 2017 and, though they walked the red carpet separately, the super private pair met up inside the auditorium where Morrone sat front row with Brad Pitt on her left and Leo on her right. (The best seat in the house!)

Tonight is the first time Leo has brought Morrone to an awards show. He usually brings his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, as his red carpet date—after all, they have a very strong mother-son relationship that's been addressed by the actor in the past—though we doubt there are any hard feelings for his companion change-up tonight. Leo's relationship with the model is definitely going strong if she's there to support him on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

Check out the couple's debut Oscars moment for yourself:

We're rooting for these two!

