Elizabeth Banks hasn't aged a single day since 2004. Proof: These photos of the Pitch Perfect star in a fire-red dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2004, and then in the same dress at the same party in 2020. Is it...is it possible she looks even better 16 years later? What is this sorcery?

Here's Banks at the Vanity Fair party in 2004 in her beloved Badgley Mischka dress and red, sparkly clutch:

And here she is in 2020, looking essentially exactly the same (the only thing that's changed, in fact, is the back of her dress, which has been adapted slightly):

Aside from the back of the dress, the only real change is in Banks' jewelry: In 2004, she wore chandelier earrings and a thick silver bracelet. In the present-day, if time has passed at all, which I'm not completely convinced of given the evidence above, Banks is wearing a long diamond-and-pearl necklace.



"It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!" Banks shared wrote on Instagram about the look. "Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women. And thrilled to partner again with @radvocacy in support of @nsifashion2030, which helps brands draw down their carbon use and achieve measurable sustainability targets."

Smash Mouth was wrong, people. The years start coming, but they do stop coming, at least according to Elizabeth Banks, ageless icon.

