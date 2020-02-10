image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars
image
2
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
3
All the Celebs That Sat Front Row at NYFW
image
4
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
5
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian

Elizabeth Banks Rewore the Oscars Dress She Wore to the Same Party in 2004

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks hasn't aged a single day since 2004. Proof: These photos of the Pitch Perfect star in a fire-red dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2004, and then in the same dress at the same party in 2020. Is it...is it possible she looks even better 16 years later? What is this sorcery?

Here's Banks at the Vanity Fair party in 2004 in her beloved Badgley Mischka dress and red, sparkly clutch:

2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Jean-Paul AussenardGetty Images
2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Jean-Paul AussenardGetty Images

And here she is in 2020, looking essentially exactly the same (the only thing that's changed, in fact, is the back of her dress, which has been adapted slightly):

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Aside from the back of the dress, the only real change is in Banks' jewelry: In 2004, she wore chandelier earrings and a thick silver bracelet. In the present-day, if time has passed at all, which I'm not completely convinced of given the evidence above, Banks is wearing a long diamond-and-pearl necklace.

"It’s gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!" Banks shared wrote on Instagram about the look. "Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women. And thrilled to partner again with @radvocacy in support of @nsifashion2030, which helps brands draw down their carbon use and achieve measurable sustainability targets."

Smash Mouth was wrong, people. The years start coming, but they do stop coming, at least according to Elizabeth Banks, ageless icon.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2020
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Detail?
image Billie Eilish's Reactions Made the Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Timmy Photobombed Margot on the Oscars Red Carpet
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals The Best Memes About Timothée Chalamet's Outfit
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar to His Kids
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars
image Butters Brought Her Own Turkey Sandwich to Oscars
image Natalie Portman's Oscars Cape Makes a Statement
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars